Visiting A Vodka Distillery Might Just Change Your Mind About The ‘Neutral Spirit’

“That’s Krister Asplund,” Absolut Elyx brand ambassador Teresa Cesario whispered to me. “He’s made more vodka than anyone else on earth.”

Asplund has been making vodka for Absolut for over 30 years. I was hanging out with him to learn about his latest creation: A single grain vodka made from a single farm in full Midsommar-vibes Sweden. As a longtime bartender, I have to admit: I was hyped. Not just to taste Asplund’s beloved Elyx but also to permanently put to bed the way-too-popular theory that vodka is less complex than every other spirit.

With years of experience in Berlin’s best bars, I know vodka is more complicated than people realize. Well, let’s correct that. Good vodka is complicated. At its best, the spirit is a literal and figurative distillation of terroir, grains, and expertise in the nose and on the tongue. But over the years vodka has been relegated to a sort of “neutral-to-the-point-of-tasteless” status. It’s thought of as the boring spirit that anyone can drink without getting offended, to the point that “it tastes like nothing” became part of the pitch.

The vodka is a blank canvas myth was compounded over the years by flavored vodkas taking up more and more shelf space, adding fuel to the fire of vodka having no discernable flavor on its own. But even a novice drinker should recognize this fallacy. Brands of vodka like Absolut or Stolichnaya have a distinct flavor on the palate, just like any grain spirit, and have not changed their recipes in over 100 years. Still, the chance to follow around a distiller whose goals were making a vodka that people could savor felt like it might arm me with definitive proof that vodka is more than just neutral.

My journey began on a farm with Asplund, where winter wheat is grown. The late summer farmland glistened, though the sky was stark silver. Asplund alighted from his car and waited for us — a gaggle of booze journalists all slightly hungover from the previous night’s bacchanalia — to gather around. We were standing on the famed Råbelöf Estate, a place that’s been growing winter wheat since the 1400s.

Methodically, Asplund began his speech about this winter wheat. He talked about hulls, chaffs, planting cycles, the soil composition, water, weather. He looked at the vast field of golden grass in a state of unrehearsed awe. Or at least that’s how I perceived it. Here, in front of us, were the building blocks of a great vodka — the terroir, the climate, the ancient agriculture.

“Soon,” Asplund explained, “this lovely grain will be lovely vodka … Let’s go see how we do that!”

We drove into Åhus, where Absolut distills their high-end line of vodka aptly named Absolut Elyx (pronounced “ee-lix”). As someone who writes about booze all day, I’ve been on my fair share of distillery tours. I know the #brandspeak and the marketing rigamarole by heart. “There’s the mill for the grain” … “Here’s where we ferment with yeast” … “There are the stills” … “This is where we make the cut” … “Here’s the bottling machine” … “Let’s drink.”