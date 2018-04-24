On October 15 of last year, Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and encouraged her followers to raise awareness of sexual abuse and harassment by using the hashtag #MeToo. The phrase had previously been popularized in 2006 by abuse survivor Tarana Burke. This time around, it developed more traction because it coincided with a series of revelations about famous men guilty of abusing their power for sexual gain.
A week before Milano’s tweet, Harvey Weinstein was the subject of a revelatory New York Times article, and in quick succession, a light was shined on Lawrence G. Nassar, Kevin Spacey, Roy Moore, Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor, and Russell Simmons. In December, Time magazine named the “Silence Breakers” its 2017 Persons of the Year.
The momentum continued to build. For men who were watching from the sidelines, there were mixed emotions. Certainly, no one was defending Weinstein, but for some, the situations surrounding Aziz Ansari and James Franco fell into a confusing gray area. And it was hard to have a conversation about having mixed feelings without being shouted down for failing women or being a supporter of assault and harassment. The movement needed time to breathe without a bunch of dudes poking holes in it.
Still, when people are reprimanded for asking questions, all it teaches them is to stop asking. It doesn’t get them on your side or help them on the road to an epiphany. Considering this, we wanted to offer a place to start these discussions. In February, we asked readers to submit questions they had in light of the #MeToo movement and the harassment revelations, and we submitted them to a group of smart women with a comprehensive understanding of gender, consent, and the critical issues at the center of the movement.
When I ask my guy friends, I haven’t found anyone who understands that they have a “gender.” They all think that the only thing that makes them a man is their junk, but I’m trying to understand the idea of gender outside of genitalia.
Any chance you can help me with that — in straightforward terms?
Dr. Casey Brienza, sociologist and author: Sex is determined by biology, whereas gender is determined by society and culture. Does a man have to show you his “junk” to assert his gender identity? Probably not. Other cues, such as dress, hairstyle, body language, speech patterns, etc. are usually sufficient, and the very fact that these may differ in different parts the world tells us that they are not inherent. Or, for that matter, immutable.
Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals, sociologist and author: In sociology and social-psychology circles, this is often discussed as a (problematic, obvs) dimension of the “default person.” The default person is male, heterosexual, able-bodied, white, etc. As a society, we spent a lot of time using that default person/experience as the neutral guide for structuring society.
So, to your question, we are talking “males don’t have a gender because they are conceptualized as the social default/generic”-type of thing. A gender is something that’s added in as an extra to move a human away from the “default” experience – and within this system and process, the penis has become a sort of symbolic embodiment of that default entity.
It’s interesting to me too how this taps into interlocking systems of privileges and oppression. Like, a man may have none of those other “default” characteristics, but if he’s got that dick he’s somehow still plugged into the hierarchy in a socially advantageous way.
If you read this and walked away feeling that men were vilified, that is a more telling indictment of your belief system than of the contributions of any of these women.
@Sideyard Industries this is amazingly, horribly, unarguably wrong headed. If that was your takeaway from this movement or this piece, I will say — without trying to be mean or inflict pain — I think you need to talk to someone. I’m not trying to be cruel… it’s just… that’s so far away from what this piece clearly is doing.
You know, for the most part, I agree with the assertions made here, or at least find them interesting, but the thing where Cate Young says it’s “on men” to be culpable for intoxicated interactions seems dubious. I don’t know how the patriarchy influences impairment, and, unless someone intentionally introduced the intoxicating element into the scenario for an ulterior motive, I just don’t think there really is a ‘culpable’ party when adults elect to willfully lose control, reach a mutual state where consent is uniformly compromised, and then either or both regret their actions when sanity is regained. I think it’s generally a good idea to avoid sex when people are drunk/stoned/whatever, but being drunk/stoned/whatever tends to lead to bad ideas being acted upon.
I’ve wrestled with that one, too, @wordweary and I appreciate your thoughts. My gut instinct is to agree with you, but I see the flip side too. When I taught my younger, male cousin about consent when he went off to college, I made a similar crack: “Be paranoid and super clear about consent, it’s tricky but it’s part of being a male right now.” I agree with Cate — the patriarchy has benefitted men for hundreds of years. If having the burden of consent is on us, I understand that.
Her opinion is definitely controversial and I think a lot of people share your position. I can’t speak for her, but i imagine she is saying less that systemic sexism relates to impairment and more that it paints men as sexual aggressors. So, along with the benefits of the patriarchy come these aspects of toxic masculinity. And, as the group who has traditionally been given the power to shape and perpetuate this comes the burden of being more likely to be found at fault (if one can be at fault when both parties are fucked up). But, again, I shouldn’t speak for her, and I am not sure where I even stand on this issue.
“Cate Young says it’s “on men” to be culpable for intoxicated interactions seems dubious.”
In theory yes, you could have a man and woman who are both intoxicated through their own deliberate choice and it’s culpability isn’t on either person, let alone solely on the man. And I’m sure that happens sometimes. But in reality? I can only share what I’ve anecdotally observed from college and grad school, but that was rarely the case. What I observed FAR more often was men pressuring women to drink more, buying drinks for women to get them drunk, plying women with alcohol, swarming like sharks around the drunkest girls, etc. Even in cases where both the man and woman were intoxicated, there was often a disparity in the level of intoxication and that almost always favored the man. Yeah, there are times when both the man and woman are blackout, but I’d say 80% the time it was a dude taking advantage of a far more intoxicated female.