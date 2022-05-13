The Tom Collins is one of the most classic cocktails there is. The drink goes back to at least 1876 and probably much further, as gin mixed with lemonade. And that description is true to this day. That said, bartenders tend to cut big corners with this drink which takes away from its depth and greatness, and makes it pretty bland. Let’s not do that.

The biggest corners cut are on the lemon and sugar component of this drink. Collins mix is a common sight in every liquor store. You really do not need to waste your time with that stuff. This drink is super easy to make without it. Secondly, a lot of bartenders will make this in the glass with simple bar syrup. And those are okay… at best. But by not a) using powdered sugar and b) shaking this cocktail, you’re missing out on something that makes a lot more sense as a “classic” that’s transcended entire centuries than a quick, sweet highball that’s likely pretty “meh.”

So, let’s take it back to the late 1800s and shake up a killer Tom Collins because this is one of the best spring-summer refreshers you can have. Seriously, this is mega-thirst-quenching in every sip. Let’s get shaking!

