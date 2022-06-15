When it comes to summery spirits, gin is definitely in. The base for iconic cocktails like the gin gimlet, gin & tonic, and negroni, gin is a must-have for warm-weather mixology. This clear spirit gets its unique flavor from the infusion of juniper berries and various other herbs and botanicals. It’s fresh, clean, and adds a refreshing, flavorful base to your favorite summertime drinks. As with most spirits, the gin marketplace is dominated by a few seemingly ancient, mass-produced household names — like Tanqueray, Beefeater, Bombay Sapphire, and a few others. But also just as with other spirits, there are myriad lesser-known, well-made gins on the market just waiting to be discovered. To help you on your sunny day gin journey, we picked eight of our favorite underrated, undervalued gins and blindly nosed, tasted, and ranked them for you. We picked some from the US and others from around the globe to get a nice grasp on what the gin world has to offer. Keep reading to see them all and learn how they stacked up. Today’s Lineup: Gray Whale Gin

Esme Gin

Ginarte Dry Gin

Tuck Gin

Ki No Bi Gin

Gin Di Fiori

Seersucker Southern Style Gin

Akori Gin

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: The nose is heavy on juniper and lemon peel. It’s definitely an inviting fragrant start. The palate continues this trend with a healthy dose of juniper tempered by grapefruit, lemon, slight spice, and earthy herbal notes. Overall, a decent gin, but is a little juniper-heavy for some drinkers.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Resinous pine needles, lemon zest, mint, and juniper are prevalent on the nose. On the palate, I found notes of pine, juniper berries, lime zest, lemon, and just a hint of spice. The finish was warming, sweet, and piney. All in all, a very complex, flavorful gin perfect for fans of pine. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: A lot going on with this gin’s nose. It’s filled with tropical fruit aromas as well as citrus, pine, juniper, and an herbal, almost tea aroma. The palate continues this trend with more orange peel, lemon, lime, grapefruit, mint, pine, and a nice kick of juniper and slightly peppery spice at the very end. This is a surprisingly bold, complex gin that begs to be mixed with. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Menthol, lemon, and lime, and not much else on the nose. The palate is all juniper and mint with some hints of citrus. It’s not a horrible gin, but a little one-dimensional for my liking. If you enjoy herbal gins, this will appeal to you. It just needs a little more oomph. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Right away, I was struck by the floral aromas paired well with bright juniper, slight pine, and citrus. Sipping it only heightened the experience with more earthy juniper, pine needles, citrus zest, and a slightly fruity, sweet finish. Overall, this is a very unique, well-rounded gin. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of juniper, cucumber, rose, and citrus dominate the nose. The palate follows suit with more juniper, orange peel, citrus zest, slight fruitiness, and cucumber freshness throughout. All in all, a flavorful, balanced, fresh-tasting gin. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This gin has a hard-to-place herbal aroma that’s reminiscent of rosemary or dill along with lemon zest and the expected juniper. Sadly, the flavor isn’t as bold as the nose. There’s juniper, citrus, cinnamon, and an herbal backbone, but I expected much more from the fragrant start to this tasting. A decent gin, but a bit of a disappointment when you compare the nose and palate. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: This gin is surprisingly sweet on the nose with aromas of ginger and some fruity notes. Not much juniper or assumed gin scents. The flavor follows suit with surprising sweetness along with orange zest, floral notes, and some spice. All in all, not a terrible spirit, it just wasn’t enough like the gins I’m used to. Part 2: The Rankings