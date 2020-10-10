Tequila is booming these days. And just like rum, whiskey, and beer, the shelves are getting increasingly saturated. That’s a good thing, generally speaking. It means more great tequilas on the market. Of course, it also means more middling tequilas. And even a few trash expressions. That’s how it goes when capitalism rushes in to meet surging demand. As a result of this tequila explosion, awards ceremonies, detailed tasting notes, and expert picks are all more vital than ever to help you separate the wheat from the chaff. Remember, these judges, writers, and bartenders will never be able to fully predict your unique palate — but they can definitely point you in the right direction as you embark on a tequila journey. The New York International Spirits Competition recently concluded in (you guessed it) New York City. What sets the NYISC apart from other annual spirit tasting competitions is the double-blind judging panel made up of industry insiders. Every judge is either a restaurant beverage director, hotelier, distributor, importer, retail store buyer, sommelier, or works in the drinks and hospitality sector — meaning they’re constantly interfacing with real people and have an intimate understanding of what everyday drinkers look for in their favorite spirits. No stuffy judges in ivory towers here. These are people who live and breathe the tequila industry on a day in and day out basis. Below, we’ve laid out all of the NYISC’s Double Gold Award-winning tequilas. Check the tasting notes (and the prices) and decide whether any of these expressions will score a coveted spot on your shelf.

CaliFino Tequila Añejo ABV: 40%

Distillery: Grupo Tequilero Mexico

Average Price: $64.99 The Tequila: Using agave hand-harvested from southern Jalisco slow-cooked in traditional stone ovens, CaliFino’s Añejo is double distilled and aged for 24-36 months in American White Oak barrels resulting in a rich amber hue with a creamy finish. CaliFino only uses the hearts of the agave heads in their tequila making process, which helps to produce more complex notes of that vegetal-tasting agave, making this a very distinct sipper. Tasting Notes: (From CaliFino Tequila) Deep agave aroma with hints of citrus and caramel… hints of baked agave and sweet fruits. Warm, full body, deep toasted oak and agave creamy texture. Bottom Line: At $64.99, CaliFino certainly isn’t the most affordable high-quality ańejo but it’s far from being the most expensive. With the Double Gold recognition from the NYISC and a pirate-inspired bottle, it feels like an easy buy. Cierto Tequila Reserve Collection — Extra Añejo ABV: 40%

Distillery: Tequileña

Average Price: Currently Sold Out The Tequila: Even though it has yet to be released, Cierto’s Extra Añejo is winning awards left, right, and center. The brand scored high accolades from both the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and the International Wine and Spirits Competition, and now here it is again, recognized by yet another spirit tasting competition. Priced slightly higher than Cierto’s black-labeled Private Collection, this silver-labeled Reserve Extra Añejo offers a smooth natural tasting agave made to be sipped neat or accompanying a highly decadent dessert. Tasting Notes: (From Dram Street) This luxurious and complex tequila imparts deep notes of tobacco, vanilla, and oak while surrounding the palate with an amazing honey and spice finish. Perfect to sip neat or pair with a fine dessert. Bottom Line: Set to release in 2021, this is an expression you’re going to want to get early.