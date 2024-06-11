The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area , practically Atlanta’s backyard, is the perfect easy escape from the city, offering scenic waterways, wooded trails , and miles of river to float – all within a short drive. So, whether you crave a relaxing paddle or a heart-pumping mountain bike ride, we’ve got you covered.

Fueled by a recent population boom – ranking third in the nation for metro growth according to the U.S. Census Bureau – Atlanta’s energy is contagious. This vibrant Southern metropolis offers residents and visitors alike the perfect blend of urban excitement and natural escapes . I take every chance I can to visit this Southern gem and am always left surprised and in awe of how active and outdoorsy the city truly is. Atlanta reminds me that I don’t need to head West to encounter outdoor adventure; I barely have to leave downtown here.

HOW TO GET TO CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NATIONAL RECREATION AREA:

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area isn’t just close to Atlanta; the city itself is actually nestled along the Chattahoochee River, where the park then stretches for 48 scenic miles southward. Visitors can easily jump in their car, plug in an entrance into their nav and be brought to an oasis among the city. This easy accessibility means you can paddle on tranquil waters or hike through wooded trails within 20 minutes, depending on the park entrance you choose. On average, just a 20-mile drive from Atlanta is what lies between a quick escape to nature for city dwellers or visitors.

WHAT TO DO WHILE YOU’RE THERE:

HIKE:

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area boasts over 90 miles of trails, ranging from easy paths perfect for beginners to moderate and challenging treks for experienced hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

East Palisades Trail and Bamboo Forest

Length: 4.2 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

The East Palisades Trail and Bamboo Forest is a popular 4.2 -mile loop trail that is a great option for hikers and trail runners looking for scenic views, interesting geological features – and an unexpected bamboo forest.

You’ll wind through a forested landscape along the Chattahoochee River, with glimpses of the water below and surrounding countryside, the ruins of an old mill, and if you keep trekking, you’ll make it to the relatively small – but whimsical – bamboo forest.

Gold Branch Trail

Length: 3.4 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

A bit further out from Atlanta is the Gold Branch Trail, known for its scenic beauty and moderately challenging terrain due to some steep side slopes with rocky surfaces in places. Hikers will explore the terrain along the banks of the Chattahoochee River and the shores of Bull Sluice Lake, which has plenty of plants and wildlife to marvel at.

Chattahoochee River Loop From Interstate North Trailhead

Length: 3.3 miles

Difficulty: Easy

If you’re just searching for something relaxing and scenic, The Chattahoochee River Loop from the Interstate North Trailhead is a fantastic option. The trail winds along the Chattahoochee River, offering picturesque water vistas throughout the hike, and the flat terrain and wide path make it accessible for nearly anyone.

BIKE:

Trails designated for cycling aren’t as abundant as some other activities here, but there are still great options for road cyclists and mountain bikers.

Road Cycling: Many cyclists choose to ride the park roads, which are all open to cyclists. This makes it easy to enjoy a scenic ride along the Chattahoochee River or explore the park’s interior.