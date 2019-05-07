Getty Image

Being a Bostonian means getting used to harsh winters. There are months spent indoors hiding from unyielding snowfalls and freezing temperatures. So when summer comes around, and the population of the city is released from its forced hibernation, folks clamor to make the most out of their limited outdoor time. During the week, the streets are filled with people soaking in the sunshine, and on the weekend everyone floods out to the city’s nearby wilderness areas to get as much time in nature as possible.

Near Boston, there’s no better place to do this than The Berkshires. Only a few hours drive outside of the city, the region has the unique ability to be both a sanctuary and an epicenter of adventure. During my college days, I often strapped a mountain bike to the roof of my car and headed into the mountains of western Massachusetts to hit the trails. There is no freer feeling for an adrenaline junkie like me than biking in the Berkshires. And since those early days of me escaping the academic hustle to seek some thrills, the biking courses have only gotten better.

There’s just so much to love in this escape — restaurants that serve farm-to-table dishes, parks filled with scenic trails, a thriving art scene… and let’s be honest, the air just tastes better out in the woods. Point being, once you’re done kicking up dirt and your legs are sore, there are plenty of ways to relax until you’re ready to ride again. If you’re planning your trip to the Berkshires (and if you aren’t, why not?) this is your guide to a mountain biking adventure in the charming New England region that draws visitors from all over the world.

How to get there:

There are flight and bus options to get to the Berkshires, but if you truly want to appreciate the idyllic surroundings, opt for taking a drive. There are great car sharing services that have fleets out of Boston, and a few even headquartered there. Going this route offers you the luxury of running on your own schedule and blasting your favorite tunes while looking out at the northern hardwoods.