Travelers Tell Us The First Place They Want To Go, Once Travel Is Safe Again

At this exact moment in time, no one really knows what travel will look like in the future. Or even when it will open back up. Will the quarantine lift closer to the Fourth of July or Labor Day? So much remains murky. All that travel aficionados can do right now is daydream on Instagram or book tickets for some future date that they hope to hit open road, knowing that if they have to change plans it likely won’t cost them extra. To help keep the dream of travel alive during these trying times, we reached out to some of our favorite long-term travelers, travel writers, and influencers to ask where they’re keen to go once exploring the wider world is safe and financially viable again. Their answers were as varied as they come, touching on everything from nostalgia to rebuilding efforts to family to adventure. As passionate as we are about travel, we’re not blind to the fact that for much of the world a global recession is looming unlike any we’ve seen since World War II. The very idea of traveling is a privilege-filled prospect and the thought of bringing sickness to a place with little medical infrastructure is a scary one. But economies around the world are also highly dependent on visitors to survive and rebuild, and the human impulse to see new places and make new memories is only going to be heightened by a few months spent indoors. It’s a balancing act that will depend on a wide-range of factors — from your job and savings to your personal desire to leave home and anxieties about actually contracting the coronavirus. Whether you’re likely to travel as soon as the quarantine ends or not for another year or two, let these picks help inspire your next journey. Related: The Best Travel Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Kristin Sluyk (bowlsbabe) — PROVENCE, FRANCE View this post on Instagram j’adore 🥂 A post shared by Kristin Sluyk (@kristinsluyk) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:47am PST As an avid traveler and social butterfly, it’s been challenging to be confined to the walls of my New York apartment. So I’ve been creating space and finding comfort through meditation. The Calm App has a story narrated by Steven Fry called ‘Blue Gold.’ The story is set in the sprawling lavender fields of Provence, France, and Fry’s mesmerizing voice and descriptive storytelling truly create an escape for me, transporting me from my living room to the South of France. (To really set the vibe, I’ll diffuse some lavender essential oils and maybe enjoy a glass of my favorite Henri Bertrand Provence rose afterward.) I’ve listened to the meditation maybe six to seven times now. It calms me and keeps my wanderlust alive. The lavender flowers bloom from June through August, so I hope that it’s safe to visit the South of France later this summer. If so, that will be the first plane ticket I book. I look forward to when we can all travel again, but for now, I’ll keep dreaming of what it might feel like to walk through the fields, taste the effervescent flavors of Provence rose, and explore the quaint sun-filled villages of the Luberon Valley in the summer. Gabrielle Pharms-Barr (gabbynikki) — TEL AVIV, ISRAEL View this post on Instagram you've got me like: 🎶you're so precious, so precious. all that glitters is you.🎶 ✨✨✨ #firstpicof2020 #newlyweds A post shared by Gabrielle Nicole Pharms-Barr (@gabbynikki) on Jan 3, 2020 at 4:47pm PST This is one of those enchanting coastal cities I’ve had on my bucket list since I was a child. It’s rich in history and chock full of beautiful beaches along the Mediterranean Sea. Plus, it’s one of the few locales in the world where you can hit a ton of the city’s hot spots for free. There’s Jaffa Port that dates back to Biblical times and access to picturesque beaches doesn’t cost a cent. I’m a fan of the arts, especially hubs that support local artists, so I look forward to visiting the Sommer Contemporary Art Gallery. In addition to promoting Israeli artists in the global art scene, the gallery also exhibits an international array of artists as well. However, the greatest work of art is the display put on by sky: a Tel Aviv sunset. I’d love to indulge in local eats and wine while taking in the gorgeous sunsets I’ve seen only in photos. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention my envy of travelers who have had the privilege of visiting “The White City” — a UNESCO-recognized World Cultural Heritage Site, home to 4,000 Bauhaus and international-style buildings from the 1930s. Amazing architecture amid a vivid blue sky!