The Best Travel Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: March 20th

Are you dreaming of that next adventure? Maybe with this exclusive travel club or even virtual reality? We all need to get away at some point. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. As if you already didn’t have vacation envy enough from all the bloggers and influencers, Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.

Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.

15. Dark Tourist

1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 7.6/10

David Farrier, the guy behind Tickled — a movie that explores the dark underworld of a sexual fetish — is making himself uncomfortable once again for his art. The director’s new travel docuseries sees him scouring the globe for the most dangerous, macabre destinations that people often trek to. A “dark tourist” is one that prefers radiation-soaked ghost haunts and violent South American jungles to palm trees and Parisian walking tours. Farrier attempts to become one, traveling to uninhabitable, inhospitable locales to find out why people are drawn to the forbidden nature of these places. It’s a fascinating ride, even if you probably won’t add any of these spots to your bucket list.

14. The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

3 seasons, 12 episodes | IMDb: 7.6/10

The best way to describe this British mini-series is by labeling it “architecture porn.” The show features two hosts – a bubbly actress and an architecture expert – who travel the world looking for the most unique abodes in which to rest their heads. They live in them for a time, learning how these houses blend with their environments, but the real stars of this series are the homes themselves. These are mansions built into cliffsides, glamorous treehouses in the South American jungle, and a luxury underground dwelling that would make any hobbit jealous.