In the age of social media, National Parks are trending like never before. From outdoor influencers working towards visiting all 63 (oh, hi), to t-shirts and merch with National Park checklists, to endless articles and travel guides all over this site and the internet as a whole – it’s safe to say that National Parks are more popular than ever before. And while I love to visit any of the 63 officially designated “National Parks” whenever I get the chance, there are – of course – many more wild spaces worth visiting that do not have that particular official designation. Just within the National Park Service there are hundreds of public lands that do not have the “National Park” title. From National Seashores to Battlefields to Monuments – there are over 400 National Park Service sites. So what’s the difference between these gems and official parks? Usually, parks are larger and have more funding. Also, while National Monuments can be proclaimed as such by the President (under the Antiquities Act of 1906), National Parks are now generally only designated through acts of Congress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) Outside of the NPS system, there are of course endless other wild spaces in the United States alone – from state parks to city parks to National Forest Service and even private land that is made available to recreate on. Often these spaces are less crowded and a pleasant surprise, as they’re not as popular on social media. As the year comes to a close and you’re planning your adventure schedule for 2023, here are some of the wild spaces slightly off the beaten path I recommend.

Colorado National Monument – Mesa County, Colorado Colorado National Monument is part of the National Park Service, but as I mentioned, its designation isn’t the official and only “National Park.” But it’s hard to understand why not, with breathtaking views of incredible rock formations and deep canyons, it’s impressive to say the least. Located near Grand Junction Colorado on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains, there has historically been a push to re-designate the park as a “National Park” to further protect the area while bringing in more tourism and visitors. At over 20,000 acres, it is smaller in size than the nearby National Parks in Moab, but still on par with other smaller designated National Parks. Either way, it is definitely worth your time. How to Get There: Colorado National Monument is in a great location for park lovers. Just off I-70 in Western Colorado, it is the perfect stop between a Colorado trip heading into Utah and the parks in Moab. What to Do: There are many shorter hiking trails and longer backcountry trails within the park boundaries. I like Serpents Trail and Devil’s Kitchen. Be sure to drive the entire 23-mile Rim Rock Drive and take advantage of the pull-outs for some seriously beautiful vistas. Where to Stay: Grand Junction, the largest city on the Colorado Western slope, is just about 15 miles from the monument and there are plenty of traditional lodging options. There are also campgrounds within the park itself. I personally love to drive a bit further (10 miles or so) out of town to reach Palisade – a quaint small town with incredible views and over 20 local wineries – and stay in one of the many AirBnb’s, Bed and Breakfasts or the highly recommended Spoke and Vine Motel. Quoddy Head State Park — Lubec, Maine Many of the spaces on this list might be familiar to perennial outdoor explorers, but I doubt this one would hit many frequent travelers’ radars. Just over 2 hours north up the coast from Acadia National Park (consistently one of the most-visited National Parks) lies Quoddy Head State Park. Known for its red and white striped lighthouse – West Quoddy Head Light is the easternmost lighthouse in the country and for a few weeks around the equinoxes sees the first sunrise in the United States. With miles of iconic jagged Maine coastline, trails, and wildlife watching, it is an intoxicating and welcoming respite from the more crowded areas of the state. How to Get There: Part of the charm of Quoddy Head State Park is in its remoteness. The park’s 541 acres are located on the easternmost peninsula in the United States, just 4 miles from the charming town of Lubec – the, you guessed it, the easternmost town in the United States. What to Do: Visit the West Quoddy Head Light for history and gorgeous photos, then hike along one of the five trails within the park. The coastal trail is the longest and offers some of the most incredible cliff and sea views I have ever encountered. Where to Stay: The area around Quoddy Head State Park is remote, but there are plenty of charming options for lodging. While the park itself does not offer campgrounds, there are some options nearby. I recommend spending a couple of nights in nearby Lubec to experience its quiet coastal vibes (I loved staying at The Inn on the Wharf — a renovated sardine factory) or even cross over into Canada from downtown into Campobello Island, New Brunswick.