I first visited in the winter and was happy to be comfortable in shorts and a tank, with January averages between 45 and 60 degrees. What to do: Take a ride down the Bajada Loop Drive, admire the Signal Hill Petroglyphs, and hike to the summit of Wassen Peak. Where to stay: There are just six backcountry camping sites that you must hike to (with a permit) in Saguaro. Luckily, Tucson is a vibrant unique city with tons of short-term rental and hotel options.

Joshua Tree National Park – California View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 (@emilyventures) At the intersection of two distinct ecosystems lies Joshua Tree National Park. Just a 2 hour drive from LA, the park is legendary – and for good reason. Encompassing the Colorado and Mojave deserts, Joshua Tree feels like a visit to another planet. The twisting Joshua Trees, unique rock formations, ample hiking, and temps between 48-65 degrees make this a perfect winter escape. What to do: Hike on some of the park’s 300 miles of trails (try Ryan Mountain or Barker Dam), visit the curiously shaped Skull Rock, climb on one of the 8,000 established rock climbing routes, watch the sunset at the Cholla Cactus Garden, and stay later for some of the best stargazing in the US. Where to stay: There are over 500 campsites at Joshua Tree – 5 campgrounds are reservation only, while 3 are first come first serve. There is also ample Bureau of Land Management land nearby to camp on, and an endless supply of IG-worthy vacation rentals in the area.