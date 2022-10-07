Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and pumpkin-flavored everything are back across much of the country – whether we’re ready or not. And while fall may be more commonly associated with coziness and sweaters worn while sipping bourbon by the fire, it is also the perfect time for adventure travel in some of the US’s most epic National Parks. I’ve traveled solo to 58 of the 63 currently designated “National Parks” over the last several years – many of the parks several times and in several different seasons. And I can confidently say that if you can get away for a National Park adventure in the fall, it is the absolute best time to see some of the most epic parks. Here’s why:

Visitation Numbers: Visitation to National Parks reached record levels over the last few years. With international travel at a standstill for a time, it turned the focus onto outdoor destinations within the United States. People who had never thought to visit a National Park, camp or hike on a vacation were now renting RVs in record numbers and heading off on their own great American road trips. Now that more people are back in an office setting and students are back in school for the fall, visitation is starting to go down dramatically. The National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics site shows that October and November are great times to visit most parks if you want some solitude. Ending of Some Reservation Systems: While visitation stats from this summer in some parks were slightly down across some of the more popular parks from last summer, often that was the result of crowd control measures that were put in place. We’re talking about reservation systems for parks themselves and campgrounds that in the past had been first come first serve. Reservation systems have been integral to parks that were overcrowded, underfunded, understaffed, and overused. But as the leaves start to fall – so do the crowds. With students headed back to school and summer Fridays ending, there isn’t the same urgent need for reservations at many of the parks. While there are still some in place, several reservation systems have either stopped being required or are more easily attainable and at less notice than in the summer season. This creates a much easier experience traveling to parks in the fall, as the added stress of securing a reservation is no longer at the forefront.

Fall Colors: "Leaf Peeping" is an odd phrase that has somehow snuck its way back into our National vocabulary as each fall comes back around. The act of simply looking at the changing leaves – beautiful in its simplicity and something many of us look forward to traveling to see. National Parks might not be most people's first thought when planning a leaf-peeping adventure, but seeing some of our nation's most prized and revered spaces change under the golden blanket of fall foliage is truly a sight to see. You can have a completely different experience in many parks in a July visit compared to an October – just in what you can see from your car window. Fall is a perfect time to visit nearly any National Park on your list, but these might be the most epic. 1. Grand Teton National Park Grand Teton National Park outside of Jackson Wyoming is a dream in any season but is a stand-out in the fall. While parts of the park close down in late September (campgrounds, rafting, and boat tours) this also means that the crowds are much more manageable between late September and the beginning of ski season in Jackson. While Wyoming is probably not your first thought for changing fall foliage – it has no shortage. The golden aspens contrasted with the jutting mountain peaks, ample wildlife, and still waters make you feel like you've been transported into a postcard.

What to Do: Depending on the weather, hikes are accessible throughout the park during the fall season. I wouldn’t miss hiking Taggart Lake Loop, Jenny Lake Trail, or String Lake Trail. Catch some Insta-worthy fall colors at locations around the Snake River – I recommend Oxbow Bend and Schwabacher Landing. Where to Stay: Campgrounds are closed for the season in late September, but luckily Grand Teton is very accessible from Jackson Wyoming (there is even a commercial airport within the park itself). If You Dare: Hike Cascade Canyon! During the summer months there is a shuttle across Jenny Lake that shaves about 2.5 miles off the hike, but with boating closed for the season you’re in for the full 9.1 miles if you want to see some of the most incredible scenery you can imagine.