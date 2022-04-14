National Park Week is upon us again, ushering in the spring and summer travel season — when most parks hit their peak visitation, best weather, and highest trail accessibility. Saturday, April 16, kicks off the week of celebration wtih a fee-free day at National Park sites that charge admission, which is a great opportunity to begin your park explorations either for the season or for the first time. I’ve spent the last several years of my life on a quest to visit all major US National Parks solo. As of this writing I’ve visited 56 of the major 63 parks at least once, all completely solo. Not to mention repeat visits and trips to hundreds of other NP sites. So it’s fair to say that at this point I have learned a lot. And, as you can imagine, I have a lot to share with others. If you’re planning a National Park trip and looking for some practical advice, here is some of mine:

3. Get in Early… or Late View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) My number one piece of advice that I give to National Park summer travelers is to get to the park early. Very early. Earlier than you’d ever think you should. A time when you will find yourself wondering if you even actually slept at all. When you will imagine that you’ll be the only one on the road and at the entry station. Because you’ll soon be surprised to enter the big parks and still have a crowd around you. Less of a crowd, yes, but still more than you’d think. So to get ahead of the frustrations – get up early and get in early. This is also a workaround for many of the park reservation systems that only start at 5 or 6 am. Another option is to go later in the day. Generally, the families and early risers are out by then and if you aren’t planning a long hike you can still catch some great views and beautiful skies. Other benefits are cooler temps and another way to get into a park you do not have a reservation for. Glacier, for example, only requires car reservations on Going-To-The-Sun road until 4 pm – and with sunsets after 9 pm from early May to August, that leaves plenty of time to adventure. 4. Add More Time to Your Itinerary Than You Think You’ll Need View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) Friends and social media followers often run their road trip itineraries by me before leaving on a National Park trip. One thing I always notice – and immediately caution them on – is to add in more time than they think they’ll need. Just because a park is five hours from another park or city doesn’t mean that’s all the time you’ll need. There are often stops you’ll want to make in the in-between and not planning for those roadside vistas can make your trip feel unnecessarily rushed and frustrating. New visitors to a park may not account for the time it takes to get anywhere once they are already within a park. For example, Yellowstone, depending on which entrance you use, can lead to another hour of driving before you hit any of the sites you might want to see. Parks are very often spread out, and can become very congested in the summer – so you’ll want to plan for more time.