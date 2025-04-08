It took over a decade of development, but a Minecraft movie is in theaters — and it’s breaking box office records. For starters, A Minecraft Movie had the highest opening weekend at the domestic box office ($163 million) for any video game movie ever. It’s also No. 1 among films released in 2025, and stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s biggest domestic opening, as well.

A Minecraft Movie shattered all projections, but maybe it shouldn’t have: Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time, with a reported 350 million copies sold. That’s a lot of chicken jockeys. But give credit to director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), along with a huge team of screenwriters, for figuring out a formula that worked. He wasn’t the film’s original director, however. The job initially went to Rob McElhenney, who also worked on the script. Yup, Mac from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Back in 2015, Minecraft publisher Mojang AB announced, “Hello there! Some of you may have seen this guy hanging around MINECON in London a couple weeks ago. He’s Rob McElhenney, and he’s going to be directing the upcoming Minecraft movie.” The film was supposedly going to be animated and star Steve Carell. So, what happened? Why is McElhenney nowhere to be found in the A Minecraft Movie credits?