By day, Jack Black is the king of family-friendly film. But in night’s darkness, Black is a badass rock star in the band Tenacious D. So in typical Jack Black fashion for his latest film, A Minecraft Movie, the actor hit the booth for its official soundtrack.

The first taste of A Minecraft Movie‘s score is an original headbanging tune from Jack Black, “I Feel Alive.” Although Black’s name is the only one featured in the main artist’s credit, after listening you will quickly recognize fellow rocker Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl on the drums marking the pair’s long-awaited reunion. Also lending a hand (and voice) to the song is Black’s A Minecraft Movie co-star Danielle Brooks as well as Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen on guitar.

Written alongside Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the 1980s-inspired rock record is a warming sonic peek into the imaginative world of Minecraft. “I used to wake up and play / Back in my childhood days / Getting older’s such a dirty shame / They never gave me a chance / To let my imagination dance / ‘Til I came up with a different game / Down in the mines / All of the time / Crafting / Out in the sun / Having some fun,” sings Black.

Listen to “I Feel Alive” by Jack Black featuring Danielle Brooks, Dave Grohl, and Troy Van Leeuwen above.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters on April 4. Find more information here.