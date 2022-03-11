Free Guy director Shawn Levy might be one of the greatest pop-action visual stylists working today, if only he could stop trying so hard to be cute. It’s fitting that he has found his muse in Ryan Reynolds, the Redditor’s Tom Hanks.

In Free Guy, Levy gave us a broad high-concept about what-if-the-NPCs-in-Fortnite-were-real, which engaged almost instantly and even groped toward profundity before dissolving into an orgy of nauseating tie-ins. In its final moments, Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds, discovers a Captain America shield and squeals fanboyishly about having a Star Wars lightsaber — as if Levy had belatedly realized that he could use any Disney or Marvel tie-in (thanks to Disney having bought 20th Century Fox, the company that produced Free Guy) and went overboard with it, like Homer Simpson with the star wipe.

Free Guy was four-fifths, maybe even seven-eighths of a good movie, that final embarrassing spectacle of corporate toadying aside, and many of us were hoping that Levy had gotten all that out of his system. After seeing his latest, The Adam Project, which opens on Netflix this week, I’m here to tell you… he has not.

Levy remains a frustratingly talented composer of visual action, the likes of which we maybe haven’t seen since vintage Spielberg or Zemeckis. Levy just can’t stop shitting “Easter eggs” all over every scene. And I mean “Easter eggs” in internet parlance: those meta-textual references to other movies the most obnoxious viewers can pat themselves on the back for recognizing. Because that’s what movies are, right? A forum to reward one’s self for having seen other movies!

If the premise of Ad Astra was “What if you had to go to space to kill your dad,” The Adam Project poses the less bellicose, “What if you had to go back in time to save your dad?”

Any time anyone goes to space or back in time in a movie, it almost always has to do with saving, killing, avenging, or proving one’s self to the protagonist’s dad. Naturally, The Adam Project plays like someone put Back To The Future, Frequency, and Guardians Of The Galaxy into a narrative blender, with an opening scene proclaiming “time travel exists, you just don’t know it yet,” leading into a spaceship dog fight set to a “Gimme Some Lovin'” needle drop. It’s a toe-tapper, and Levy excels at this kind of upbeat, PG-friendly action rendered in major key. It looks great, and you can tell what’s happening — a bar most action movies fail to clear these days, including the most recent one, The Batman.

Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a 2050 Air Force pilot fleeing the future in a stolen jet. We sort of know what we’re going to get with a Ryan Reynolds vehicle these days — winky asides, copious pop culture references, and an overwhelming air of knowing smarm. Reynolds has become the ideal mouthpiece for this style, which has been referred to variously as Buffy speak, soy dialogue (an adaptation of “soy face“), and probably 100 other names invoking Joss Whedon, post-modernism or Tumblr. Suffice it to say, you know it when you hear it. (“Well… that just happened…”).

After a suitably glib exchange with his threatening commanding officer, played by Catherine Keener, Adam zaps open a wormhole and crash lands in 2022, at his own house, in Rainier, Washington. 2022 Adam is 12 years old, played by Walker Scobell, who has a constantly shiny bottom lip for some reason. Kid Adam is tiny for his age, lives with his widowed mom (Jennifer Garner) inside what appears to be a Thomas Kinkade painting, and is always getting beat up by bullies on account of his smart mouth.

“I’m gonna enjoy this,” says the thuggish Ray (Braxton Bjerken), cocking back a fist.

“‘I’m gonna enjoy this?'” mocks Adam. “Who talks like that? Did you buy, like, a bully starter kit on Amazon or something?”