Amy Adams Talks ‘Batman V Superman,’ The Possibility Of A Wonder Woman Cat Fight, And More

We’re more than 15 months away from the release of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but while the gap between then and now is frustratingly vast, there is one positive: all of the actors in the film will eventually do press for other films in the intervening months and some details about Batman V Superman may slip out.

Details like a seeming confirmation that Jason Mamoa will be in the film (You can’t see it, but I am rocking serious “Stunned Face” over here), which Adams revealed in an interview with Collider while discussing Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, which she is starring in despite her complete lack of Johnny Deppness.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the most relevant quote:

“They’re awesome together. It’s kind of like this big fest of muscles … it was really kind of nice. And then you add Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot and I felt very short and, yeah.”

For the record, the length of an Amy Adams is just a little bit under 5’4″ and the average American woman comes in right around there. So, she is not short and you are probably not that impressed by my sick Googling skills.

Moving on… Amy Adams also spoke to Coming Soon and revealed that her Lois Lane character and Gadot’s Wonder Woman character won’t be getting into a “cat fight” on-screen.

Everybody say, “Awwwww!”

“It’s exciting to get to bring in all these other characters and I was really excited that Gal (Gadot) was involved, because it was a nice to have another girl on set, even if we don’t work together a lot, it was nice to have her there,” she told us. When we suggested that Wonder Woman may offer some competition for Superman’s affections (as she has recently in the comics), Adams dismissed that notion: “They always think that if you put in another woman and automatically… ‘Catfight!’ No, I think that’s a male fantasy thing. I don’t think that’s reality.” Then she added, “I don’t know how it will turn out, if we’re going to be competition, but we are not in this, I can safely say, and we’re not in real life. She’s just the coolest girl ever.”

I don’t think anyone thought that Lois was going to take up arms against Wonder Woman in the film because she’d be crushed, but the romantic angle between Superman and Wonder Woman (which has comic book roots) was a theoretical possibility. I guess.

Right now, there isn’t much in the way of confirmed details about Batman V Superman, but this film already sounds far too busy to adequately squeeze in a love triangle sub-plot, so this isn’t terribly surprising either.

Maybe Henry Cavill will have some good dirt when he does the Man From U.N.C.L.E. press tour. Until then, we wait… patiently.

Via Coming Soon and Collider