Anthony Mackie has been getting ready to take over the iconic Captain America shield and lead his own superhero movie after nearly a decade in the MCU. While fans have been eagerly awaiting any new tidbits about the upcoming Captain America installment, Mackie addressed another highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Thunderbolts.

When asked if he would appear in the upcoming villain-centric Marvel film, Mackie answered pretty candidly, “I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, ‘We own your ass. Come get in the movie.'” That’s….fair! Mackie is likely being honest and doesn’t know much about the movie, but it seems pretty likely that he will make some appearance, even if it’s just a post-credits scene. We know how top secret those cameos can get.

The Thunderbolts cast was announced at D23 earlier this month, and Marvel is bringing back a variety of bad guys for the film. The movie will star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Though Mackie is unsure if he will actually appear in Thunderbolts, the actor shared an update regarding Captain America: New World Order, the upcoming installment slated for a 2024 release. “They’re definitely very inclusive,” Mackie explained. “When we did The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, [writer] Malcolm Spellman and I talked at length about what that character was turning into, what we wanted him to be, what we wanted that narrative to be”

Mackie added that they are entering a new age of Marvel movies, which is why this installment requires a lot of time and energy. “Now with Malcolm writing this Captain America, it’s the exact same thing. We’ve talked and communicated about what we want that story to be going forward and how it’ll fit in this new Marvel universe. You definitely get the idea of collaboration, but you don’t get to tell them what it’s going to be.”

Thunderbolts also has a 2024 release date, so it’s safe to say Mackie will be pretty busy here over the next year.

(Via Variety)