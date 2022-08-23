Perhaps you have decided to sit down and enjoy the first (and currently only) installment in the Avatar franchise ahead of its long-awaited sequel. And perhaps while you were preparing to be immersed in James Cameron’s watery blue world (not that one) you realized: it’s not on Disney+ anymore. Of course, you could drop $3.99 on a rental but the point here is that the movie is not on streaming at the moment, so haters are unable to shut up about it!

The move makes sense, as theaters are gearing up to show the 2009 sci-fi epic again on September 23rd. This isn’t super surprising, since Avatar tends to make its way back into theaters every once in a while in order to reign supreme over any other movie that is currently making a lot of money (last time it was due to Avengers: Endgame).

But this time is different! Now there is a polished new poster!

We remastered the movie and decided it deserved a new poster…. pic.twitter.com/T2bXc2EiGa — James Cameron (@JimCameron) August 23, 2022

Don’t worry: Avatar will make its way back onto Disney+ sometime before its sequel premieres on December 16th. After years of delays and false starts Avatar: The Way Of The Water will bring back Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana along with Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco (!), Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh.

If you need some memory jogging before seeing the second installment, Way Of The Water will take place a decade after the events of the first film, as Jake Sully (Worthington) and his family struggle to keep their home safe. Also, they are giant blue creatures. That part is important to remember.

