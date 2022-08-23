James Cameron directed the highest-grossing movie of all-time (when not adjusted for inflation) until it was displaced by another James Cameron movie. But along came Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which held the top-grosser title until it was replaced by… the same James Cameron movie.

First off, do not doubt James Cameron. Also, he’s not content to have the box office record by less than $55 million. No no no. Cameron wants to obliterate the Marvel Cinematic Universe (his prediction came true), which is one of the reasons why Avatar is being re-released in theaters. The other reason: so everyone can remember what the heck happened in Avatar before Avatar: The Way of Water comes out.

Avatar is returning to theaters for a limited time beginning on September 23 (the same weekend as Don’t Worry Darling) in 4K. You can watch the trailer above.

As for the sequel, here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters after multiple delays on December 16.