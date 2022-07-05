avatar
James Cameron Thinks The ‘Avatar’ Haters Will ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ When They Re-Watch The Movie

The only thing better than a new James Cameron movie is a James Cameron quote about a new James Cameron movie. The director of two of the three highest-grossing movies ever vowed that his Avatar sequels will make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open.” He also called it a “certainty” that the original Avatar would re-claim its top spot over Avengers: Endgame on the all-time box office hit (he was correct).

The latest memorable James Cameron quote:

“The trolls will have it that nobody gives a sh*t and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie. Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, okay, excuse me, let me just shut the f*ck up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

That’s Cameron speaking to Empire about people who saw Avatar when it was released in 2009, claiming that they can’t remember anything about Avatar because it’s not good, or something. I’m an Avatar defender (not that a movie that made $2.8 billion needs defending), but to be fair, I had to look up that Sam Worthington played Jake Sully, and of course Zoe Saldana was Neytiri. It’s been 13 years since Avatar — a lot’s happened since then. I saw Jurassic World: Dominion three weeks ago, and I can barely remember that Chris Pratt’s character name is… I want to say Chad? That sounds right. Chad.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes out on December 16

(Via Empire)

