Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are officially back in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The latest film in the Miami cop series briefly appeared to be in jeopardy after the infamous Oscars slap, but Lawrence assured fans that Bad Boys 4 was still coming. He was right.

Sony dropped the first trailer this week, which also revealed the title change to Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The film once again features Smith and Lawrence in an all-out action spectacular as they work to clear the name of their long-time captain played by Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also back at the helm.

Here’s the official logline:

This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

Rounding out the cast are Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn coming in hot after her critically acclaimed performance in Better Call Saul that was robbed at the Emmys. Maybe the Bad Boys can solve that crime next.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.