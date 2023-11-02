If you enjoyed Ryan Gosling‘s himbo energy in Barbie, wait until you check out the new trailer for The Fall Guy. In this all-out action spectacular based on the classic ’80s TV series, Gosling takes over the role of Colt Seavers, a blue collar stuntman who always gets the job done.

Directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman himself, The Fall Guy is a dream project. Not only because the Lee Majors series was a major source of inspiration for Leitch’s career, but because it presented a chance to do all kinds of wild stunts that Hollywood just doesn’t do anymore unless it involves hurtling Tom Cruise off a cliff.

“You’re actually able to allow these stunt performers to do these dream, career-making stunts, which sometimes you don’t get to do anymore when you’re making a film,” producer Kelly McCormick told Entertainment Weekly. “It takes too long, or there’s too many risks, or you can replace it with CG. But this was such an awesome experience to get to do these things practically and make some stunt people’s dreams come true. There’s a cannon roll. The high fall is insane. There’s a car jump across a giant crevasse that is just a once-in-a-lifetime stunt.”

While Gosling doesn’t do all of his own stunts, he does do a lot including a massive set piece that was filmed in Sydney.

“We said, ‘If we’re going to lock down the Harbour Bridge, we better do something amazing,'” Leitch said. “So you’ll see in that sequence: We were actually dragging Ryan Gosling behind a garbage truck doing 40 miles an hour.”

“It’s a love letter to stunts,” McCormack added. “It’s a love letter to cinema. And it’s actually a love letter to crews who make cinema. Coming out of what we’ve experienced this year, this is the time to do it. It’s just this big love fest.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

The Fall Guy ramps into theaters on March 1, 2024.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)