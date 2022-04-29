Looks like life in plastic is not fantastic, folks! While fans on Twitter have been giving Greta Gerwig some brilliant free soundtrack ideas for her Barbie movie, the most obvious choice for a theme song is Aqua’s 1997 smash hit, “Barbie Girl.” The song in the movie would be a no-brainer, but it seems like it won’t be happening.

“The song will not be used in the movie,” Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, who manages Aqua’s lead singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety. While there wasn’t any reason given, it’s worth noting that the band has historically had bad blood with Mattel, the creator of the iconic Barbie doll, through a series of lawsuits that were ultimately dismissed. Mattell allegedly thought the sound “portrays Barbie in a very negative and sexual manner” at the time.

Gerwig’s Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is allegedly “totally different” than what fans are expecting. As Will Ferrell and Michael Cera have recently been added to the cast, many are wondering: who is this movie for, exactly?

While the movie doesn’t look like it will have Aqua’s hit single in it, it will still probably be fun, or at least give Nicki Minaj an opportunity to return to her roots. If all else fails, maybe the “Barbie Girl” medieval cover will do?