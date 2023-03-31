Examining Where ‘Barbie’ Fits In Greta Gerwig’s Filmography

When the news broke that Greta Gerwig’s next directorial endeavor would be 2023’s Barbie, people didn’t know what to think. Will it be a movie for kids, with camp classic potential? Or will it be a biting takedown of eurocentric beauty standards, compulsory heterosexuality, and everything Barbie is shorthand for?

Well, probably neither.

Few know what to expect from the script Gerwig co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. But that shouldn’t be surprising. A brief examination of Gerwig’s career illuminates the reasons Barbie is a logical next step for the mumblecore darling turned Oscar nominee.

Lady Bird (2017) follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) through her final year of high school, as she clashes with a mother (Laurie Metcalf) who begs her to be “the best version of herself.” It’s a potent bildungsroman, a coming-of-age story distilled to the final year of Lady Bird’s childhood. We see Sacramento, Gerwig’s hometown, through Lady Bird’s reticent lens. Lady Bird, absent a real creative outlet, chooses to invent and reinvent herself instead. Gerwig, in her solo directorial debut after years co-starring, co-writing, and co-directing, reinvents herself, too.

In Little Women, Gerwig puts Saoirse Ronan in a different context but with a similar framework. Now, she’s Jo March, living through a künstlerroman (or “artist’s novel”). Gerwig emphasizes Jo’s journey of creative maturity by introducing her as a struggling author and easing into the romantic storyline via flashback – a tactic she felt necessary but difficult to explain when she pitched the idea to studios. Throughout, Jo struggles with what kind of writer she wants to be. Does she write schlocky shock stories she’s too ashamed to publish under her real name? Or does she write “jolly tales” like Louisa May Alcott herself, stories of mailboxes in the forest and plays in the living room, stories from her own life?

Alcott’s original novel is ultimately more preoccupied with the romantic prospects of its little women than with Jo’s publishing career. Only minutes into Gerwig’s movie, Jo’s publisher, Mr. Dashwood (Tracy Letts), makes an explicit acknowledgment that any female characters need to wind up “married by the end, or dead, either way.” Even in Gerwig’s adaptation, all four of the March sisters are resigned to this fate (RIP Beth). But Gerwig’s use of dual timelines allows her to create a clean split at the end. She gives Jo a husband and a book, in a metatextual move that shows Jo cradling Little Women in the final frame. It’s a concrete step into adult life, and creative life, that echoes what Gerwig has accomplished in the film. Gerwig bet on her unlikely artistic ambitions and won, releasing a box office hit and reaping critical accolades.

Now that Gerwig’s interrogated the idea of adolescence, and of creative adolescence, she’s ready for womanhood, and that’s Barbie. The Barbie trailer embraces this. Amid the 2001: A Space Odyssey homage and “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” needle drop, it’s easy to miss the voiceover. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls,” the narration booms, “until…”

Then she appears. Barbie (Margot Robbie). Unlike Lady Bird and Jo March, Barbie emerges as a woman fully formed. Barbie might be a child’s toy, but Gerwig is explicitly rewriting Kubrick’s “Dawn of Man” sequence as the dawn of woman. And unlike Lady Bird, who barely left Sacramento before going to college, or Jo, who fought tooth and nail for her career as a writer, Barbie has options, which opens up the directions for her storyline.