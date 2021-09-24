The internet is bemused by the idea that Chris Pratt might someday go into a soundproofed room with a microphone, lean in, and utter the phrase, “it’sa me, Mario” to play his part in Nintendo’s ridiculously star-studded animated Mario film. This is their right. Now, I’m not too interested in deeply exploring the reasons why. The truth is, Pratt kinda lost the thread on his likeability following his ascension from schlubby Andy Dwyer on Parks & Rec to Star-Lord in the MCU. This is thanks, in part, to a series of rumors and statements over the years.

So, let’s assume we can acknowledge that Pratt is not, at this time, the overwhelming people’s choice to voice the heroic plumber. Let’s also assume that the perfect pick, were he to be replaced (which is never going to happen), would have to be another one of the Chrises, the globally recognized consortium of hot actors that align under the shield of their first name. Why? Well, this article needs buy-in on that logic to justify its existence, but also most importantly, there are many fine Chrises. They dominate the Hollywood landscape. So why not a Chris when looking for a new Mario (again, never going to happen, but hey, we elect Vice Presidents, so why not pick a Vice Mario, informed by this helpful ranking)?

Honorable Mention Chrises

Chris Walken – No real case to make. I just want to hear his voice come out of Mario’s smiling visage while he’s driving a go-kart or dodging fireballs.

Chris Sullivan – Only acceptable if we completely change Mario into his ambulance driver/muscle character from, The Knick. He with a heart of gold and the ability to pummel all comers and pull a wagon like a team of Clydesdales. Sullivan did co-star with Pratt in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, though. Et tu, Taserface?

Core Chris Crew

Chris Hemsworth – Physically, he is the diametric opposite of Mario. And yes, this is voiceover, so what does that matter, but it just feels weird and there’s a certain confidence in your voice when you’re built like a literal God that would be hard to shake.

Chris Evans – Just running through the final Pratt co-star. Evans’ voice is a little too smooth, always ranging from devilish to too good to be true wholesomeness. Not the right range, though we’ve never heard him do an awful Italian/Mario voice. And we never need to. On the plus side, could do for red overalls what he did for chunky vanilla sweaters with Knives Out. On the negative side, the pipe jokes would never ever end.

Chris Pine – Similar issue. Chris Pine just always sounds like he’s winning or like he knows he’s about to talk his way out of a speeding ticket. He is the most likely of this group to be caught in public wearing a full Mario costume for no reason, though. That’s not a judgment, it’s jealousy masquerading as praise.

Super Chrisio Bros.

Chris Elliott – Hear me out. This is a man of the people who has experience living in subterranean places among pipes (from his time as the guy under the seats at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Letterman), he was a handyman on Schitt’s Creek, he practically starred in the adaptation of the Paper Boy games with Get A Life, he sailed the seas looking for adventure in Cabin Boy, and he’d be the weirdest possible choice, which makes him nearly the best.