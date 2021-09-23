Did you know that a Mario movie is being made? It’s actually been in the works for quite some time and it’s potentially going to be the first of many.

Well, during September’s Nintendo Direct, we finally got some more information about this new movie such as a release target and the casting. However, some of the casting choices were…peculiar to say the least. Chris Pratt as Mario, in particular, was one that rubbed many people the wrong way because it felt like such a weird decision, and of course, because the internet is the way it is everyone had to start memeing it.

Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Damn, am I getting excited for a Super Mario movie? pic.twitter.com/sltRyawLuX — Drue Cañada (@dhcanada_) September 23, 2021

However, while Pratt’s reaction received mainly confusion, there was a lot of excitement over the rest of the casting choices. Everyone thinks Charlie Day as Luigi is a genuinely funny choice to play Mario’s younger brother and it led to plenty of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia memes.

Some weren’t even about Day, just Always Sunny.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong was a spectacular choice because everyone immediately wanted to hear his laugh as DK.

seth rogen donkey kong pic.twitter.com/TLY9GxgbIP — Cybershell (@Cybershell) September 23, 2021

Seth rogen voicing donkey Kong is the funniest thing I’ve heard in a minute lmao I can hear his laugh as dk now pic.twitter.com/vbmyAgyT8g — Gr33dyJay (@Gr33dyJay) September 23, 2021

Then there were plenty who have suggestions for alternative casting choices, with one important question in particular: Who is going to be Wario and Waluigi?