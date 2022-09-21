Eddie Murphy brought Prince Akeem Joffer (and Sexual Chocolate singer Randy Watson and barber shop owner Mr. Clarence and barber shop customer Saul) out of retirement in Coming 2 America. He’ll do the same with Axel Foley for one. last. job. in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, along with some familiar faces from the original films.

It was previously announced that the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise — and first since 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III — would star Murphy as Detroit-turned-California cop Axel Foley. But on Wednesday, Netflix revealed that Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot, all of whom appeared in at least the first two Beverly Hills Cop films (Reinhold is three for three), have also joined the cast. Are we in the middle of the Paul Reiser-aissance, after he was in Stranger Things, Fosse/Verdon, The Boys, and Reboot? We’ll know for sure if James Cameron casts him in Avatar 5.

The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie-star status.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which also stars Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, does not currently have a release date.