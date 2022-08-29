After Netflix nailed down the rights to the sequel all the way back in 2019, Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hill Cops 4 is officially moving ahead. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola‘s Taylour Paige have joined the cast of the fourth installment, which is now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The streaming giant secured the film rights from Paramount, which released the first three films in the ’80s and ’90s and helped make Murphy a marquee star. Now, Netflix has made the fourth movie a reality, and it even managed to get legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

As for Gordon-Levitt, the actor has been increasingly busy after returning from a career break. Via Deadline:

Gordon-Levitt has been busy going all the way back to the pandemic when he had multiple pics bow including the popular Netflix actioner Project Power and the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7. Over the past year, Gordon-Levitt has stayed busy on both the TV and film fronts, starting with the Showtime series Super Pumped, where he played Uber founder Travis Kalanick. Next up, he will voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s Pinocchio. He also recently wrapped production on the drama Providence opposite Lily James.

While Murphy took some time away from Netflix to make the Coming to America sequel for Amazon, he will be back on the streaming platform later this year with You People, a new comedy film co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris.

