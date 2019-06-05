Orion Pictures

What do we know about Bill & Ted 3? Well, aside from the fact that it’s actually going to happen, the filmmakers have revealed that both original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be reprising the roles of Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston, respectively. Steven Soderbergh (of all people) is executive producing the sequel, which is slated for release on August 21st, 2020, and the official title of the threequel is Bill & Ted Face the Music. Also, William Sadler is back as the Grim Reaper.

But that’s not all we know, because Deadline recently reported that actresses Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) and Samara Weaving (Picnic at Hanging Rock) had been cast in two rather prominent roles. Specifically, they would be playing Bill and Ted’s respective daughters. Yes, that’s right: Our boys are parents! Per Deadline:

Lundy-Paine will play Billie Logan, the daughter to Reeves’ Ted “Theodore” Logan, while Weaving is Thea Preston, daughter of Winter’s Bill S. Preston. They join their dads, now middle-aged best friends, as they set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.

The film’s official Twitter account subsequently confirmed the news with shots of the actresses presumably taken during a costume test. “Meet the world’s most excellent daughters!” the tweet declared:

Meet the world's most excellent daughters! Bill's daughter, Thea Preston, played by @Sweaving, and Ted's daughter, Billie Logan, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine. Who’s ready to Face the Music?? ⚡️🎸 #BillAndTed pic.twitter.com/dl6GYzp4oG — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 5, 2019

(Via Deadline)