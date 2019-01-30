Orion Pictures

2019 is proving to be a memorable year for Keanu Reeves, with both the biggest flop (Replicas) and possibly highest-grossing film (Toy Story 4) in his career coming out within a seven-month span. There’s also the much-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and, speaking of third movies in cult franchises, maybe even Bill and Ted 3. According to producer Steven Soderbergh, the long-delayed Face the Music could be out by Christmas:

Soderbergh describes the third Bill and Ted film as a “love gig” for all involved. “Nobody’s getting paid,” he joked at the Slamdance film festival. Soderbergh also speculated Bill and Ted Face the Music could be released at Christmas, maybe. “That’d be a good Christmas present,” he said.

That would be a quick turn-around for a film that hasn’t started shooting (and as of last week, didn’t have financing), but if anyone knows how to rush-release a movie, it’s the guy who shoots them on his iPhone. Face the Music, the sequel to 1989’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bogus Journey, finds Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Reeves) as “middle-aged men with family responsibilities who have yet to fulfill their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns the duo that only their music can save life as we know it.” From there, Bill and Ted go on another time-travel adventure, meeting a “new crop of historical figures” and “sympathetic music legends,” hopefully including Dolly Parton.

Anyway, here’s Keanu Reeves on a horse. Thank you for your time.

