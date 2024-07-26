(This post contains SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine)

If you asked 1,000 Marvel fans to guess the three superheroes who make a mid-movie cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, not a single one of them would have gotten it right. That’s how unlikely of a trio it is.

After Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are sent to The Void, a sort of garbage dump for the Time Variance Authority, they encounter Nova (Emma Corrin), the evil, more handsy twin sister of Charles Xavier. They manage to escape her Mad Max: Fury Road-style set up and arrive in the Borderlands, where they meet Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum, finally getting his wish), and Blade (Wesley Snipes). It’s the first time Snipes has played Blade since 2004’s Blade: Trinity (not including a hilarious cameo on What We Do In The Shadows… sort of), and later in the film, he cracks a fourth-wall-breaking joke about how “there’s only one Blade.”

That’s true… for now. A Blade MCU movie starring Mahershala Ali is currently scheduled to come out on November 7, 2025, after The Fantastic Four and before a pair of Avengers movies. Except the film has been plagued by behind-the-scenes issues, including directors dropping out and constant script changes. To quote Ali’s lawyer in a recent The Hollywood Reporter story, his client signed a deal to play Blade in 2019, “and they still haven’t shot it, which is pretty much the craziest thing in my professional experience.”

Will Blade see the light of day(walker)? Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is optimistic, but after Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s more up in the air than ever.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters now.