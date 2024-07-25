Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to debut to $160 to $170 million at the domestic box office this weekend. You can add another $20 million to that number now that the Marvel movie has been endorsed by Taylor Swift.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story, along with a picture of herself, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and Super Bowl buddy (and Lady Deadpool?) Blake Lively. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

This proved to be an elaborate set up to make fun of Reynolds, as Swift added, “But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer then plugged Deadpool & Wolverine with a link to buy tickets and ended the caption, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” This (I think?) is the first time Swift has publicly acknowledged that she’s a godparent to Reynolds and Lively’s kids, including Betty. It’s definitely the first time she’s made a sperm joke about Deadpool.