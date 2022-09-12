The Marvels
Brie Larson Is Talking Straight To The Trolls With 'The Marvels' Cast Photos

Brie Larson loves to shut down any Marvel haters, and she’s honestly pretty good at it. We all know how powerful Brie is — she can pick up Thor’s hammer after all. It was only a matter of time before the rest of the female Marvel crew takes over.

While at the D23 Expo over the weekend, Larson joined forces with fellow Marvel women Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris, and Miss Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, for an iconic photo of the four of them. She captioned the pics “*trolls combust*” as a nod to the very, uh, vocal Marvel fans who are often criticizing the women of the superhero franchise.

The quartet is leading the next phase of Marvel as their movie The Marvels will help kick off Phase Five of the MCU next year. It is also the first Marvel movie to be directed by a Black woman and will serve as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Larson has received massive amounts of criticism and trolling for much of her career and even more so once she joined the MCU. But she’s not one to back down or keep quiet, hence the pretty monumental tweet. That didn’t stop people from sending hateful replies anyway!

Still, for every incorrect hater, there are also supporters of the women.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28th, 2023.

