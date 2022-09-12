Brie Larson loves to shut down any Marvel haters, and she’s honestly pretty good at it. We all know how powerful Brie is — she can pick up Thor’s hammer after all. It was only a matter of time before the rest of the female Marvel crew takes over.

While at the D23 Expo over the weekend, Larson joined forces with fellow Marvel women Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris, and Miss Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, for an iconic photo of the four of them. She captioned the pics “*trolls combust*” as a nod to the very, uh, vocal Marvel fans who are often criticizing the women of the superhero franchise.

Photos via Getty Images

The quartet is leading the next phase of Marvel as their movie The Marvels will help kick off Phase Five of the MCU next year. It is also the first Marvel movie to be directed by a Black woman and will serve as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Larson has received massive amounts of criticism and trolling for much of her career and even more so once she joined the MCU. But she’s not one to back down or keep quiet, hence the pretty monumental tweet. That didn’t stop people from sending hateful replies anyway!

Still, for every incorrect hater, there are also supporters of the women.

The men are mad in her quotes. Go off queen she truly had enough 😂 https://t.co/pzHmiGp7dx — Chen 🔮 (@bitchwhatline) September 12, 2022

I’m obsessed with this photo shoot. https://t.co/WRBNhQ2RhE — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) September 12, 2022

This is hilarious because the caption did set off the trolls and they're too dumb to realise they're just proving her point. https://t.co/dyu6bEl0kA — Nick (@NickTweetsALot) September 12, 2022

Talent and these big brands finally speaking up and taking a stand against bigotry and assholes on the internet will never get old. It’s about damn time I say. https://t.co/6tEBEBCSXx — The Marvel Maniac (@themarveImaniac) September 11, 2022

She fucking did it. Queen shit https://t.co/eev9sMjbH7 — Watch (@WatchOffWorld) September 11, 2022

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28th, 2023.