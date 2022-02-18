Don’t Worry, Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ Does Not Pull A ‘John Wick’

Spoiler alert for Dog, I guess, but it needs to be said: the dog in Dog does not die. This is not a John Wick situation; it’s a movie about Channing Tatum (who doesn’t mind ruining the ending) and a dog “learning to love again” with the fantastic tagline of, “A filthy animal unfit for human company and a… DOG.” A plus, five stars, buying my ticket now.

“We love dogs over here,” Tatum told Entertainment Weekly about whether he and co-director Reid Carolin considered… y’know. “It’s one of those things, no one really wants one of those movies. I think that’s one of those deadly sins… kill the one thing that everyone loves in a movie. Just don’t kill the dog — you can kill almost anyone else.”

It’s no surprise that the top searched title on Does the Dog Die?, a website that chronicles whether any animals are harmed in the making of this movie / TV show / video game, is Dog. “The dog does not die,” one comment reads. “It is a family friendly movie.” Also in the top 10: the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre (nope), The Power of the Dog (there is no dog), and, for some reason, Euphoria (god I hope not).

