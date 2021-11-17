Outside of a cameo in Free Guy and some voice-over work, Channing Tatum hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. That is far too long without Magic Mike in our lives. But Tatum will star alongside Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D, which sounds like Romancing the Stone but with more thirst traps, as well as P*ssy Island with Zoë Kravitz and an Afghanistan-set drama with Tom Hardy.

But before all that, there’s Dog.

Dog “follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness,” according to MGM.

Tatum co-directed the film with Reid Carolin, the writer of Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, one of the best sequels of all-time (I am absolutely serious here). It’s a shame it’s been four years with no C-Tates in our lives, but at least he’s here now — and he’s brought a a very good dog. Dog opens on February 18, 2022.