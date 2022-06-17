After the climactic ending to Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans has been keeping a relatively low profile. Maybe starring in a Pixar movie isn’t that low of a profile, but still! While promoting Lightyear, Evans spoke about his post-MCU life, which consists of very little working out, as it turns out.

“I’ve shed like 15 pounds,” Evans told Yahoo at a recent press event. Since he no longer has to be the gigantic Captain America, he can take it pretty easy. “Every time people see me they’re like, ‘Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight.’ I haven’t had to hit the gym as hard.” That does not sound like a bad thing.

Not only is he taking it slow at the gym, but he also just generally lives a calmer life since hanging up his superhero costume. “For 10 years you always have a movie around the corner. For 10 years, you finish one, your life is scheduled by, ‘OK, in six months we have press, six more months we start the next movie.’ To kind of have open waters… there are parts of it that are nice, and there are parts of it that I really, really miss because it was a role that meant a lot to me.” Evans adds. “And I love those people. And it’ll be the best 10 years of my professional life without any question, forever.”

While Evans seems relieved to be a retired Captain America, he is also excited to see how Anthony Mackie takes over the role. “No one better to do it,” Evans said. “I mean he does it justice and I’m so proud of him and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it.”

As for Evans, he is booked out for the foreseeable future, starring alongside Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s massively expensive The Gray Man and gearing up to film a Christmas movie with The Rock. But where will Buzz’s robotic cat companion Sox fit into this? Where is HIS spin-off movie?!

