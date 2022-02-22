Does Sebastian Stan still have an ongoing “feud” with his Marvel co-star Tom Holland? You bet. During a new video interview, Stan, who’s been a part from the MCU from almost the very beginning, came to the frustrating realization that his Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would’ve never happened if he and Anthony Mackie hadn’t been forced to team up against Holland’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. In that moment, Bucky and Sam formed a tenuous rapport that laid the groundwork for their series, and dangit, Stan hates the thought of Holland being the catalyst.

Via Insider:

“Basically Anthony and I got a show because of Tom Holland,” Stan said, recalling the fight scene in the movie. “That’s like what I’m realizing now as I’m talking which is something I really hate for him to know. Tom that is, not Anthony.”

Of course, all of this is good fun. Stan and Mackie have been hilariously trolling Holland for years, and he’s been giving it right back to them. In fact, Stan recently got another dig in at Holland following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jake’s Takes asked the Pam & Tommy star if he saw the mammoth blockbuster, and Stan quickly responded that he hadn’t.

“I don’t typically like to support Tom Holland,” Stan said (via Comic Book). “I support the films, but not him so much.”

(Via Vanity Fair)