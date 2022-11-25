Thor has arguably the wildest arc of the MCU. Where Tony Stark/Ironman went from a ruthless businessman and snark machine to a selfless hero willing to lose his life to save the world, Chris Hemsworth’s Norse god has taken a stranger path. He began as a musclebound fish out of water. Then, with Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok, he got weirder. Then he got weirder still. If there’s a fifth solo installment — which may not even happen, given the already-packed MCU to-do list — it would have to go in yet another unpredictable direction.

“I don’t know if I’m even invited back,” Hemsworth admitted during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (as caught by Screenrant), “but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity.” He added, “Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.” (Elizabeth Olsen, as you may recall, also isn’t sure if she’s coming back as her own character, Scarlet Witch.)

But change is really for Hemsworth’s benefit, as he explained:

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing.”

Waititi himself feels much the same way. Over the summer, the filmmaker, who helmed the last two Thors, admitted he’d want to change it up if he returned for the fifth installment. One thing they could change: Thor would be less ripped, so as not to irritate Hemsworth’s wife. Maybe not the doughy Thor of Endgame, but maybe somewhere in between?

