Chris Pratt Has A New Look Just In Time For The ‘Mario’ Movie

Is Chris Pratt the best or worst Chris? The debate ranges on, but he has the best Mario-looking mustache of the Chrises.

“New year, new stache, same us. Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed #NewYear,” the actor tweeted on the first day of 2023, along with a photo of him and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. It’s the most surprising picture of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor since his ripped selfie, and it’s inspired people to compare him to Eric Bana (I can see it), Tom Cruise (nope), and Ethan Hawke (huh?).

It’s obvious who Pratt looks the most like, however:

Pratt has gone method to win over the hAtErS and prove he’s the right choice to voice Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. (Just don’t tell his MCU co-star Martin Freeman, who has no patience for method actors.) Or maybe Pratt is using the facial hair to distract from the bee stings on his face.

“So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram,” he said during a video that he posted on social media. “She’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.’ So it’s built up this false sense of security in me.” Here’s how that turned out. Could the bee stings be(e) method, too?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out on April 7th.