Disney has been leaning into its raunchier content lately, but nothing is quite as shocking as a blood-soaked bathroom filled with rusted materials intended to hurt you.

Despite what you might have been led to believe, Saw is a horror movie, not a heartwarming family feature. It’s hard to understand, especially considering how friendly Billy the puppet is, but those films are, in fact, not for children. But who says everything on Disney+ has to be for kids?!

In a slightly confusing move, the first seven installments of the Saw franchise have landed on Disney+’s Hulu bundle. So next time you want to pair Saw III with your nightly rewatch of Bluey, Hulu makes it easy! The collection includes Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI and Saw 3D, aka Saw: The Final Chapter. After you’ve watched all of those kills, Jigsaw, Spiral and Saw X are available to stream through Hulu with its Starz add-on.

Of course, having the serial killing puppet on Mickey’s home streaming network is a little off-putting to some, who were confused but entertained by the idea of Billy the Puppet becoming a Disney princess.

This is Disney channel pic.twitter.com/m12lssQwCH — Sebas (@sebas588494) June 12, 2024

Kids pressing play on the SAW movies on Disney plus:pic.twitter.com/OmzP2HlBDf — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 12, 2024

saw and disney are words i never expected to see in the same sentence https://t.co/gUY858cKfm — erin 🌻🍉 (@cineflore) June 12, 2024

Next challenge is for the children to watch the 7 saw movies on disney plus https://t.co/rghYDBYMqE pic.twitter.com/7ZR3ctcNDN — Carl Tonati (@CarlTonati) June 12, 2024

Late stage capitalism doesn’t get enough credit for occasionally being pretty funny https://t.co/z34yOEnpWT — stoobs (@thejstoobs) June 12, 2024

they saw Peacock had Chucky in their Pride collection and had to act fast https://t.co/XoaUHk50qV — sum 𐚁 (@sumgarf) June 12, 2024

GOOFY (caught in a Saw trap): Gawrsh. https://t.co/LpsdeXHLrp — Christopher Dole (@chrisdole86) June 12, 2024

*Mickey Mouse voice* Hello Amanda, ho-ho, you don’t know me but I know you. https://t.co/bliA4yy2qW — Hatsune Meatwad (@gothsashabraus) June 12, 2024

It’s only a matter of time before they replace the ads with this:

Now that the Saw movies are on Disney+, I figured they needed an update to their ad! pic.twitter.com/nEce80WFC0 — HalloweenYear-Round 🎃 (@HalloweenYrRnd) June 12, 2024

You can also stream classic Disney horror on Hulu like Don’t Look Under The Bed and Can Of Worms, if you’re into the real scary stuff.