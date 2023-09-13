A half dozen movies, including The Exorcist Believer, have changed their release date so they wouldn’t have to compete with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. But if Saw X had been scheduled to come out on October 13th, it would have stayed on October 13th.

Billy (Jigsaw is the guy) is the only one powerful enough to compete against Miss Americana — and to parody Nicole Kidman’s AMC promo, as the bicycle-riding puppet does in the video above. “Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this,” he says. Who expected Saw X to have the best marketing since Barbie?

Here’s more on Saw X:

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Saw X opens on September 29th.