Horror franchises tend to rack up high body counts, but with the Saw films it’s about quality, not quantity. Jigsaw’s kills are elaborate, drawn-out affairs. Some survive his traps. Most don’t, and they’re deaths are gruesome spectaculars, as funny, in their way, as the Jigsaw parody of Nicole Kidman’s AMC ads. Even when they narrowly escaps, there’s still a ton of screaming, so loud and lengthy that the editors of the latest entry spooked the hell out of their neighbors.

In a new interview with NME (as caught by Deadline), Saw X director Kevin Greutert recalled the time when first assistant editor Steve Forn was wrapping up an especially nasty scene, involving a charming device known as the “eye vacuum trap.” You’ll have to see the film to see if the poor guy gets out of that one alive, but whatever happens there’s blood-piercing howls aplenty — so much that it attracted unwanted guests.

“There was a knock at the door,” Greutert recalled. “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’

“And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.’ It must have been a pretty realistic performance!”

To make the story all the funnier, Greutert said Forn is “such a mild mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

Does the guy survive having his eyes sucked out of his sockets? You’ll have to pony up for a Saw X ticket to find out, but in the meantime you can see the delightful set-up in the video below:

