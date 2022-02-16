On the heels of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer dropping during the Super Bowl, Marvel also released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated film. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to scour every inch of it looking for clues, and sure enough, they were convinced they found something. In one of the shards of broken glass featured in the poster, there’s a very, very, very blurry reflection that fans are certain is Deadpool.

The Merc with the Mouth immediately started trending on Twitter as the theory went viral, but in true Marvel fashion, Ryan Reynolds put the kibosh on the whole thing during an event in London. Via Variety:

“I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds told me on Tuesday night at the London West Hollywood before a special screening of his upcoming Netflix sci-fi action movie “The Adam Project.” When I suggested he could be lying, Reynolds insisted, “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Of course, Marvel fans have heard this song and dance before, and very recently. Andrew Garfield swore up and down that he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and sure enough, he ended up being in the film. That said, Garfield’s inclusion made perfect sense given the No Way Home was already bringing in villains from other Spider films. Whereas the Deadpool theory is operating off a questionable, super blurry image.

In the meantime, Tom Cruise is also rumored to be in the Doctor Strange sequel, but so far, the Mission: Impossible star hasn’t issued a denial. Yet.

(Via Variety)