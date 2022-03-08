Prior to last night’s 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, country legend Dolly Parton sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop to discuss her admiration for her peers in the industry. Parton, who hosted and performed at the 2022 ACM Awards, named a few artists with whom she’d like to collaborate. Among those artists were Cher and Cardi B.

Although Parton and Cardi B are sonic opposites, Parton said she admired Cardi’s outspokenness and creativity.

“She’s a character,” Parton told Daily Pop of Cardi. “I know she’s an original.”

Parton also expressed interest in working on some sort of project with Cher, incorporating the “Up” rapper one way or another.

“I would love to do something with [Cher] sometime, a TV show, or a movie,” Dolly said of Cher. “We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

At the 2022 ACM Awards, Parton witnessed Kelly Clarkson deliver a tribute to her, by way of a performance of “Jolene.”

“I have known Kelly since she won American Idol,” Parton said. “She’s just so real, as everybody knows. She’s just exactly the way she comes across. Her voice is absolutely bliss and incredible.”

