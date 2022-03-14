While the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has “rock” in its name, the institution observes important figures across the broader music landscape, not just in guitar-driven music. For example, when the 2022 nominee class was announced in February, it included artists like Eminem, Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton. Now, though, Parton has actually taken herself out of the running: In a social media post shared today, Parton said she decided to “respectfully bow out” because she doesn’t feel she “earned” the nomination.

Her post reads:

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Aside from her renewed rock aspirations, Dolly may also be eyeing dipping her toe into hip-hop, as she recently discussed a potential Cardi B collaboration.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.