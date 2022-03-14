Dolly Parton 2022 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Getty Image
Pop

Dolly Parton Rejects Her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination Because She Doesn’t Think She’s Worthy

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

While the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has “rock” in its name, the institution observes important figures across the broader music landscape, not just in guitar-driven music. For example, when the 2022 nominee class was announced in February, it included artists like Eminem, Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton. Now, though, Parton has actually taken herself out of the running: In a social media post shared today, Parton said she decided to “respectfully bow out” because she doesn’t feel she “earned” the nomination.

Her post reads:

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Aside from her renewed rock aspirations, Dolly may also be eyeing dipping her toe into hip-hop, as she recently discussed a potential Cardi B collaboration.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×