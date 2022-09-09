Despite the various on-and-off-set dramatics and some subpar reviews, people do want to see Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde’s thriller will be getting the IMAX treatment on September 19th with a live-streamed Q&A at various theaters around the country, which Florence Pugh will not be attending.

Ahead of the premiere, the movie sold out 21 Imax locations in 24 hours, becoming the fastest-selling IMAX premiere to date, according to a press release from the company. There were more than 13,000 tickets sold for the premiere event, while more than 15 additional locations are on their way to also being sold out.

This is most likely due to the parade of Harry Styles fans who are planning on seeing the pop star in his first lead role. Styles has been promoting the movie while simultaneously playing a 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden while dressed like a twirling baton.

The world has had its eyes on Don’t Worry Darling ever since the movie began filming amidst the pandemic. Rumors then swirled after Wilde had a messy split with her partner, Jason Sudeikis, and allegedly soon embarked on a relationship with Styles. The reported tension between Pugh and Wilde has been awkward ,as the two have been barely interacting while promoting the film (and that’s partially due to Shia LaBeouf) with Chris Pine being used as a buffer. But, Styles did not spit on him after all. The man deserves some more Star Trek movies after this!

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.