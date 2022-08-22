Harry Styles has been inescapable since the release of his single “As It Was,” which came from his new album Harry’s House and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks in a row. He’s been promoting the music through extensive touring, including fifteen-night residencies in New York and Los Angeles. A new Rolling Stone UK profile of the pop star was published today, and he discussed his shows, including his showering ritual.

“It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience,” he told the magazine after explaining that he showered after every one of his shows, both for his physical health and his mental health. “Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Just like a naked baby, basically.”

The Rolling Stone UK profile caused some stir on social media after calling Styles “the new King of Pop” — a title that was originally reserved for the one-and-only late, great Michael Jackson. MJ’s nephew Taj Jackson settled the debate succinctly on Twitter, writing, “The title has been retired. No disrespect to Harry Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.” Many users chimed in to agree with this statement.