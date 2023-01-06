It’s a new year, and that means there is a whole new roster of movies to look forward to over the next 12 months, though we all know which movie everyone is most excited about: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

But the Dune sequel comes in at a close second! Maybe you thought that the upcoming sequel had finished adding everyone under the sun to the cast, but you would be wrong. Despite the fact that the movie was allegedly done filming, one player entered the project way late in the game. They save the best for last though!

Tim Blake Nelson has joined the already stacked cast of Dune: Part Two which is set to be released in theaters on November 3rd, 2023. Nelson will be joining the rest of the star-studded cast in the sci-fi epic, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Last year, it was revealed that newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken would also be added to the growing franchise, which is based on Frank Herbert’s legendary novel of the same name which follows a young man named Paul (Chalamet) who is fighting to protect his people while dodging giant sand worms.

Nelson recently finished up a series of collaborations with director Guillermo del Torro which included an episode Cabinet of Curiosities, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Nightmare Alley. Maybe he will be Denis Villeneuve’s next muse?

(Via Deadline)