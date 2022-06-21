It looks like anyone who is anyone will have a part in the upcoming Dune installment, which seems to cast new parts weekly. This time, French actress Lea Seydoux is getting her chance to shine on the infamous sand planet.

It’s no surprise that Denis Villeneuve recruited Seydoux, as she has released a string of buzzy moves over the past year, including the critically-acclaimed Cannes hit One Fine Morning and the critically-grossed-out Crimes Of The Future. Seydoux first gained recognition for her breakout role in Blue Is The Warmest Color in 2013.

Seydoux is expected to star as Lady Margot, a character who has a major role in the Dune prequel stories. She will join returning cast members Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, along with several recent additions, which include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken. Part Two will continue the story of Paul (played by Chalamet) as he fights to save his family from the increasingly inhabitable planet.

Production is slated to begin this fall, with a release date of October 20th, 2023, just in time to get your House Atreides costumes together. The first installment garnered several Oscar nominations, along with an exponential amount of memes about sand and various spices. Who knows what the second will bring!

(Via Deadline)